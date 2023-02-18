Kirkstall Lane Headingley: Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after serious crash in north Leeds
A crash in north Leeds has left a pedestrian with “extensive” life-threatening injuries.
The incident occurred on Kirkstall Lane, close to Headingley cricket ground, at 10:55pm last night.
A black Vauxhall Corsa was travelling along Kirkstall Lane, in the direction of Queenswood Drive and away from the Headingley area, when it was in collision with the man who was crossing on a zebra crossing.
The pedestrian, aged in his twenties, suffered extensive life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to hospital.
The driver of the Corsa has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or witnessed how the vehicle was being driven in the run-up to the collision, or anyone who may have video footage to call 101 or go online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 2110 of 17/2.