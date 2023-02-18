The incident occurred on Kirkstall Lane, close to Headingley cricket ground, at 10:55pm last night.

A black Vauxhall Corsa was travelling along Kirkstall Lane, in the direction of Queenswood Drive and away from the Headingley area, when it was in collision with the man who was crossing on a zebra crossing.

The pedestrian, aged in his twenties, suffered extensive life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to hospital.

The incident occurred on Kirkstall Lane, close to Headingley cricket ground. Picture: Google

The driver of the Corsa has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.