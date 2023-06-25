The application would see both platforms extend by 48 metres at their western end, as Northern is looking to increase seating capacity on some services. The move would allow the station to cater to much larger six-car trains.

An open letter from Network Rail accompanying the application said: “Northern Trains are keen to introduce further seating capacity along the Airedale and Wharfedale routes and to cater for this increased length of train it is necessary to lengthen the current platforms at the stations by varying degrees. The length of platform to accommodate six-car class 331 units is 143 metres.

"The current operational length of both platforms is 100 metres. Therefore, we propose to extend both platforms by 48 metres - both at the western end of the station (in the direction of Shipley). A secondary means of escape from Platform 2 will also be provided, running along the rear of the proposed extension back to the existing platform egress to Bradley Woods.”

Kirkstall Forge Station opened in 2016, at a cost of £16 million and while capacity to extend at either end of the platforms exists, the application specifies that given the close proximity of electricity sub stations and cycle sheds at the eastern end, “it is the logical and most cost-effective solution to extend the platforms at their Western end.”