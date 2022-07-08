This weekend will be the first the event has been held since the Covid pandemic began.

The 43rd event starts with the traditional parade when local children and community groups will leave Hesketh Road at around 11am on Saturday for Kirkstall Abbey.

Thousands of people will then have the opportunity to enjoy food, drink, dancing and entertainment in the abbey grounds throughout the afternoon.

Nine bus services will face diversion tomorrow as a result of the festivities.

Services 33, 34, 49, 50, 50A, 60, 91, 508 and A1 Flyer will all be diverted.

33, 34, 49, 60, 91, 508 & A1 may also face delays due to a high volume of traffic expected around the event.

Buses 50 & 50A will be diverting via Kirkstall Lane, Queenswood Drive, Spen Lane and Vesper Road.

Throughout the afternoon visitors to the event will enjoy music from a wide range of artists and bands including: