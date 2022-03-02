Jet2 travel insurance rated 5 Star by Defaqto, weeks after holiday maker announced fresh Leeds Bradford flights

The rating makes the travel insurance product from the airline and tour operator one of the most comprehensive on the market.

This confirmation offers customers extra peace of mind, with more holidaymakers booking and travelling as travel returns to normal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This confirmation offers customers extra peace of mind, with more holidaymakers booking and travelling as travel returns to normal.

As well as providing cancellation and medical cover, the award-winning airline and tour operator’s travel insurance product also provides cover for Covid-19, giving customers extra assurance ahead of their well-deserved holidays.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “With travel returning to normal, we are seeing strong demand coming back for all seasons as customers make the most of being able to enjoy a much-needed holiday. That said, we know our customers want extra reassurance and more flexibility when it comes to booking and travelling.

"We are delighted that our insurance product has been awarded the top rating for another year by Defaqto, as it means we can offer our customers the best protection and reassurance. Our rating makes our policy one of the most comprehensive on the market and in just a few simple clicks, customers can be safe in the knowledge that they are properly protected against the unexpected.”

To receive the top five star rating, insurance products must meet with a core criteria as defined by Defaqto’s team of analysts, with only the most extensive of travel insurance policies being awarded the highest quality rating.

Defaqto’s analysts independently research and analyse more than 43,000 UK financial products and funds, ensuring their ratings are always relevant and up to date.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ 5 Star Defaqto rated travel insurance product includes the following:

Cancellation cover should a customer or another individual on the booking contract Covid-19 before they travel.

Cover if a customer or another individual on the booking is contacted by NHS Test and Trace and advised to self-isolate up to 14 days before travel.

Cover for medical costs and additional accommodation/travel expenses if a customer contracts Covid-19 whilst abroad.

Cover for a customer to extend their stay if they contract Covid-19 whilst abroad.

Cover if the Foreign Office (FCDO) travel advice changes as a result of Covid-19 both before a customer travels and in destination (single trip policies only).

Up to £10 million medical, £5,000 cancellation and £2,000 baggage cover.

Free cover for children with every adult policy purchased.

This comes a few weeks after Jet2 announced additional capacity from Leeds Bradford Airport for spring and Easter holiday breaks.

Additional seats are on sale to sunshine favourites Malaga, Alicante, Tenerife and Lanzarote.

With the UK and overseas governments loosening travel restrictions and removing testing requirements in recent weeks, international travel is starting to look like it did before the pandemic.

This has led to a surge in customer demand, with late getaways, winter breaks and Summer 22 all proving to be popular options.

Holidaymakers are also flocking to breaks over spring and the Easter holiday period.

In response to this trend, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays announced the following additional services:

Leeds Bradford:

Lanzarote - additional Wednesday services operating from March 16.

Tenerife - additional Tuesday services operating from March 8.

Malaga - additional Tuesday services operating from March 8.

Alicante - additional Wednesday and Friday services operating from March 9.