Jet2 reports huge surge in bookings following easing of travel restrictions

The removal of pre-departure testing in resort as well as the scrapping of expensive PCR tests after arrival in England and Northern Ireland for fully vaccinated customers has seen Jet2.com and Jet2holidays experience an immediate spike in bookings, the operator said.

Bookings have increased by 150% when compared to the previous day and the increase in demand since the Government announcement sees bookings returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Customers have been flocking to book holidays across popular sun, ski and leisure city destinations including Mainland Spain, the Canaries, the Balearic Islands, Turkey, and Greece.

Jet2 launched a flash sale following the announcement.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “The relaxation of travel restrictions is welcome news for both the travel industry and holidaymakers and comes during what is traditionally a very busy period for holiday bookings.

"We have seen an immediate and dramatic spike in bookings, with volumes since the Government announcement heading towards pre-pandemic levels, which demonstrates just how much demand is out there amongst people wanting to get away for a much-needed holiday.

“To ensure everyone gets that holiday they deserve, we have launched a fantastic sale giving huge savings on all flights and holidays and we know it will be incredibly popular.