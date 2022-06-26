Jet2 launches campaign for free child places on flights departing UK this summer

The new campaign means there are tens of thousands of extra Free Child Places up for grabs from across ten UK bases this summer.

The offer is open to Jet2holidays bookings returning on or before August 31, 2022.

Bookings must have at least two passengers paying the full adult price.

Despite international travel making headlines recently, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said they have not cancelled any flights due to staff shortages.

The campaign has been designed to further boost the holiday plans of thousands of UK holidaymakers this summer, after the last two years were impacted by the pandemic.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are all about getting people away on their well-deserved holidays this summer and there is no better feeling than heading to the sunshine knowing you have grabbed a Free Child Place too.

"This is our biggest ever giveaway of Free Child Places and although there are thousands of places available, we know that they will be enormously popular with families and family groups looking to get away so people will need to act quick to secure one.

"With more seats on sale than ever this summer, we are already looking ahead to a busy and successful summer, and this campaign will only help us deliver that.”