Jet2 chief celebrates 'return to normal' as final Covid travel measures scrapped in welcome industry boost

Changes will see the removal of passenger locator forms and testing for unvaccinated customers.

The move is a welcome boost to an industry already enjoying a boom period.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, the leading tour operator to many leisure destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands, welcomed the news and a return to normal.

“Two years after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, today’s announcement marks international travel finally returning to normal. The removal of needless forms and ineffective testing regimes means that customers can at long last enjoy hassle-free travel, just like they did before the pandemic." he said.

"With Easter just around the corner and Summer fast approaching, this announcement comes at the perfect time. Since restrictions started to be eased at the beginning of the year, we have experienced strong, sustained demand and the complete removal of forms and requirements will boost that demand even further.”

The announcement comes mere weeks after the airline saw its travel insurance rated five star by Defaqto.

The rating makes the travel insurance product from the airline and tour operator one of the most comprehensive on the market.

Offering customers extra peace of mind, with more holidaymakers booking and travelling as travel returns to normal.

Jet2 recently announced additional capacity to spring and Easter holiday flights from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Additional seats are on sale to sunshine favourites Malaga, Alicante, Tenerife and Lanzarote.

With the UK and overseas governments loosening travel restrictions, international travel is starting to return to normal.

This has led to a surge in customer demand, with late getaways, winter breaks and Summer 22 all proving to be popular options.

Holidaymakers are also flocking to breaks over spring and the Easter holiday period.

In response to this trend, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays announced the following additional services:

Leeds Bradford:

Lanzarote - additional Wednesday services operating from March 16.

Tenerife - additional Tuesday services operating from March 8.

Malaga - additional Tuesday services operating from March 8.

Alicante - additional Wednesday and Friday services operating from March 9.