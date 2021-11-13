Jet2 announces Summer Sun destinations for 2023 - 41 hotspots from Leeds Bradford Airport

With summer sun in demand, Yorkshire’s leading airline and tour operator to leisure destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands has put its programme on sale earlier than ever before.

This gives customers the opportunity "to get that well-deserved summer break locked into the diary well in advance", Jet2 said.

The exciting programme gives customers and independent travel agents fantastic choice and flexibility when it comes to their favourite summer destinations in the Canaries, Balearics, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Cyprus, Croatia, and Portugal.

Antalya, Turkey cc Jet2

Jet2 is offering 180 weekly flights to sunshine destinations during peak times.

The programme includes up to 24 weekly flights to the Canary Islands, up to 40 weekly flights to the Balearic Islands, up to 25 weekly flights to 10 Greek destinations and up to 18 weekly flights to Turkey during peak times.

The company will be making further Summer 23 announcements over the coming weeks, including the launch of its leisure city destinations for Summer 23.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “This is the earliest we have ever put our Summer Sun programme on sale from Leeds Bradford Airport and it comes in direct response to customers wanting something to look forward to more than ever before.

"Following so much positive news about the removal of travel restrictions, which have meant a meaningful reopening of international travel, we have seen strong demand from customers wanting to get that all-important dose of sunshine booked in and this Summer 23 programme helps them do exactly that.

"As the leading airline and tour operator to many leisure destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands we are providing customers and independent travel agents with unrivalled choice to 41 of their favourite sunny destinations from Leeds Bradford Airport.

"This scale, coupled with customers wanting to book a flight or package holiday with a company that they know will look after them no matter what happens, means we are looking forward to a very successful Summer 23.”

Key Summer Sun highlights for 2023 from Leeds Bradford include:

41 sun destinations on sale (peak number of flights per week in brackets)

Antalya (7), Bodrum (2), Dalaman (8), Izmir (1), Tenerife (9), Lanzarote (7), Fuerteventura (4), Gran Canaria (4), Reus (4), Alicante (14), Malaga (13), Girona (2), Costa de Almeria (1), Palma (Majorca) (22), Ibiza (12), Menorca (6), Faro (Algarve) (13), Madeira (1), Crete (Heraklion) (5), Crete (Chania) (1), Corfu (3), Kefalonia (2), Skiathos (2), Santorini (1), Kos (3), Rhodes (4), Halkidiki (1), Zante (3), Larnaca (4), Paphos (4), Sicily (1), Sardinia (1), Naples (2), Verona (1), Bourgas (Bulgaria) (2), Dubrovnik (2), Split (2), Malta (1), Bergerac (1), La Rochelle (1), Jersey (3).