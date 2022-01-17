The airline will operate a series of dedicated flights and trips to Iceland, giving customers the opportunity to see the Northern Lights and the abundance of natural wonders that Iceland has to offer.

Whether it is the cityscape of Reykjavik, the spectacular Northern Lights, or the stunning Golden Circle and its geothermal lagoons, spas and waterfalls, Iceland offers an incredible variety of things for customers to experience and see, Jet2 said.

Customers travelling from Leeds Bradford Airport can choose from nine dedicated trips, operating at the best times for those wishing to experience the spectacular Northern Lights.

Customers can choose from a series of three-night trips departing on a Monday or four-night trips departing on a Thursday.

Customers can pick from flight-only or package holiday options, with package options with Jet2CityBreaks available for £60 per person deposit.

Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include a guided Northern Lights Tour, flights with Jet2.com including 22kg hold luggage, transfers to and from the airport, as well as a choice of 3 and 4-star hotels in central Reykjavik which provide the perfect base from which to explore and experience authentic Icelandic cuisine.

In addition, excursions to the Golden Circle, Blue Lagoon and South Shore are also available to purchase.

All flights to Keflavík International Airport near Reykjavik will be operated by Jet2.com, and the full programme from Leeds Bradford Airport is as follows:

Leeds Bradford – ten trips in total

Monday 24th October (three-night trip)

Thursday 3rd November (four-night trip)

Monday 7th November (three-night trip)

Thursday 16th February (four-night trip)

Monday 13th March (three-night trip)

Monday 3rd April (three-night trip)

Thursday 6th April (four-night trip)

Thursday 13th April (four-night trip)

Thursday 20th April (four-night trip)

What did CEO Steve Heapy say?

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Iceland is a destination that has continued to see strong demand, so we are delighted to be launching this fantastic Winter 22/23 programme from Leeds Bradford Airport.

"Thanks to this great programme of once-in-a-lifetime trips, we are giving customers and independent travel agents brilliant choice and flexibility. The unrivalled natural wonders of Iceland are making it a firm favourite with our customers, and the choice of award-winning flights and breaks through Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks, means we are looking ahead to a very busy programme next winter.”

Vincent Hodder, CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “We’re delighted to host Jet2.com’s Winter 22/23 programme to Iceland and hope potential holidaymakers feel buoyed by this announcement. Iceland is an incredible holiday destination, especially in the winter. We can’t wait to start connecting Iceland to Yorkshire in 2022.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2CityBreaks.com.