Huge rush hours delays in West Leeds as commuters complain of roadworks and traffic chaos

The AA is reporting congestion on the A6120 Horsforth New Road both ways between A657 Rodley Lane (Rodley roundabout) and Calverley Bridge.

Temporary traffic lights are in operation within the construction area, the AA said,

The congestion stretches to Layton Lane on the A65 Leeds Road and back to Pudsey.

cc The AA

Buses are also being delayed according to First.

In a tweet, the service said: "Due to roadworks and temporary signals on the Westbound carriageway near Rodley Bridge, we are seeing significant congestion and delays of up to 30 minutes at the moment.

"So sorry for any issues this may cause on your journey."

More to follow.