Huge rush hour delays on M62 after fence catches fire during heatwave with lane closed

Lane one has been closed on the M62 eastbound between Junction 22 for Denshaw and Junction 23 for Huddersfield due to a fence fire.

The fire is on the verge at the side of the carriageway, Highways Yorkshire said.

Emergency services are now on the scene.

There are three miles of congestion and 40 minute delays at around 4.30pm, expected to increase.

Highways Yorkshire tweeted: "Lane 1 (of 3) is closed on the #M62 eastbound between J22 (#Denshaw) and J23 (#Huddersfield) due to a fence fire on the verge at the side of the carriageway. Emergency services are on scene. There are 3 miles of congestion causing 40 min delays above normal travel time."