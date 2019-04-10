Huge delays as M62 closed near Leeds after three crash closes motorway - M621 also badly affected

Have your say

The M62 is closed between Junction 30 and 31 after a crash involving multiple vehicles causing huge delays.

The accident is across all three lanes and drivers are being warned to avoid the area.

West Yorkshire Police are on the scene.

It is not yet known if any of the individuals involved have sustained injuries.

Traffic is queuing back to Junction 28 near Tingley.

5 live Travel tweeted: "M62 Eastbound closed long delays, queueing traffic due to accident, three cars involved at J30 A642 (Rothwell). Congestion to J28 (Tingley). Traffic is also very slow Westbound due to onlookers. Note change of direction."

Highways England said: "M62 J30 Eastbound, accident across all 3 lanes. An up and over diversion is in place.

"Use alternative routes where possible. We have traffic officers and West Yorkshire Road Policing Unit on scene and dealing to try to get this cleared as soon as we can."