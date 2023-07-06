Industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) unveiled proposals yesterday (Wednesday) which could lead to nearly all offices being shut, with facilities only remaining open at the busiest stations.

It comes after Transport Secretary Mark Harper wrote to train operators asking them to cut costs.

The RDG insisted moving ticket office staff on to station platforms and concourses will “modernise customer service” and pledged there will be “more staff available to give face-to-face help”.

Northern Rail has said that it plans to close ticket offices at 131 of its stations

Here’s what the news means for those that use the railway stations in Leeds

What has been announced?

Plans for a mass closure of railway station ticket offices in England have been announced, with ticket purchasing desks only remaining at the busiest stations.

What will happen now?

Following a three-week consultation with passengers, operators will select which offices they want to close, with the Transport Secretary making the final decision in cases where there is an objection by a passenger watchdog.

It is not known how quickly the first sites will close, but the programme is expected to last for three years.

National Rail has said that any station that is currently staffed will remain so, with the RDG pledging that there will be “more staff available to give face-to-face help”.

Why has this been introduced?

The rail industry is under pressure from the Government to save money amid the drop in revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ticket offices have been targeted due to the change in customer habits, with the RDG saying that 12% of train tickets are bought from offices at stations, down from 82% in 1995.

What has the response been?

The announcement sparked fury from trade unions and disability groups, with concerns also raised by public transport organisations.

There are fears the move could lead to job losses and put some vulnerable passengers off train travel.

What will happen at Leeds City Station?

Leeds City Station is run by National Rail, who have stated that the ticket offices at the station will not be affected by the plans.

Which stations in Leeds will be affected?

All stations managed by Northern Rail will be affected. In Leeds these are: Bramley, Burley Park, Cottingley, Cross Gates, East Garforth, Garforth, Guiseley, Headingley, Horsforth, Kirkstall Forge, Micklefield, Morley, New Pudsey and Woodlesford.

How will the plans impact other train stations in Leeds?

Northern has said that it plans to close all of the ticket offices that are still being operated at its stations in Leeds. The company has said it will also reduce the number of hours that staff are present at these stations.

What has Northern said about the plans?