How can we improve transport in Leeds? asks YEP panel

The day in the life of a modern Leeds commuter has been stung by rising fares and cramped carriages.

Whether it's train delay trouble or no change left in the bus tray there's no doubt that improvements are needed.

This week we asked our Yorkshire Evening Post panelists for their thoughts on what needs to change in order to keep the city well connected.

Joanne St Lawrence said: "A few years ago there was talk about a monorail system for Leeds. I think this would be a great option as it takes up much less space than any road options. However, this would not help the rail network which has suffered from lack of investment for decades. It is a no-win situation – the more money you put into the railway, the more you have to increase fares. If we are to have a system which matches up to those in Europe the government need to take a long, hard look at transport over the whole country and make the investments needed. They need to look at the best systems in Europe and beyond where, somehow, railways are reliable and affordable."

Jim Kirk said: "We’re a 21st century city with a 19th century transport system! The powers that be can bloviate all they like about the commerce generated. People make a city, and they need to get to work on time, at a fair price."

Natasha Meek said: "Accountability is a real issue. There’s only so many times one can complain until you feel your voice has no power. Listening is something taught from a young age yet voices seem to be ignored by high-flyers."

Dennis Appleyard told the YEP: "I think that, as well as appropriate funding, we need a ‘Czar’ – leader with vision, influence and entrepreneurial flair... Sir Gary Verity, perhaps?"

Eva Slingsby said: "There needs to either be more bus routes added, or more services added to original bus routes because the delays lead the buses to be so overcrowded. Maybe we would benefit from a tram system, despite being a small city Leeds is densely populated and that’s what we need to deal with."

Dave Kelly said: "With a city this size, and no Supertram infrastructure, transport costs must be kept to a minimum. The free Citibus for key medical staff or students will be a welcome addition to Leeds’ transport infrastructure."

Denis Angood said "Substantial investment is needed in a comprehensive system that will integrate with what is available now, underground in and around the city centre being most practicable but most expensive."

