An overturned van on the M1 near Leeds has caused traffic chaos and delays of more than an hour.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident, heading northbound between Junction 41 at Carr Gate and Junction 42 at Lofthouse Interchange, was reported shortly after 8am this morning (January 17).

Traffic was held at the busy section as work got underway to drag the van away, according to National Highways Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initially, it was estimated there would be up to 50 minutes of delays with around six miles of congestion, but this was later revised to up to 65 minutes with seven miles of congestion.

There are delays of up to an hour on the M1 this morning (January 17) after a van overturned heading northbound between Junction 41 at Carr Gate and Junction 42 at Lofthouse Interchange. Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk.

There were two of five lanes closed, causing significant disruption.