Hour-long delays as van overturns on M1 near Leeds causing traffic chaos for commuters
The incident, heading northbound between Junction 41 at Carr Gate and Junction 42 at Lofthouse Interchange, was reported shortly after 8am this morning (January 17).
Traffic was held at the busy section as work got underway to drag the van away, according to National Highways Yorkshire.
Initially, it was estimated there would be up to 50 minutes of delays with around six miles of congestion, but this was later revised to up to 65 minutes with seven miles of congestion.
There were two of five lanes closed, causing significant disruption.
The hour-long delays are still affecting drivers, although recovery and collision clear-up work has now been completed and all lanes on the M1 northbound have reopened.