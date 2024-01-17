Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Hour-long delays as van overturns on M1 near Leeds causing traffic chaos for commuters

An overturned van on the M1 near Leeds has caused traffic chaos and delays of more than an hour.
James Connolly
Published 17th Jan 2024, 09:52 GMT
The incident, heading northbound between Junction 41 at Carr Gate and Junction 42 at Lofthouse Interchange, was reported shortly after 8am this morning (January 17).

Traffic was held at the busy section as work got underway to drag the van away, according to National Highways Yorkshire.

Initially, it was estimated there would be up to 50 minutes of delays with around six miles of congestion, but this was later revised to up to 65 minutes with seven miles of congestion.

There are delays of up to an hour on the M1 this morning (January 17) after a van overturned heading northbound between Junction 41 at Carr Gate and Junction 42 at Lofthouse Interchange. Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk.There are delays of up to an hour on the M1 this morning (January 17) after a van overturned heading northbound between Junction 41 at Carr Gate and Junction 42 at Lofthouse Interchange. Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk.
There were two of five lanes closed, causing significant disruption.

The hour-long delays are still affecting drivers, although recovery and collision clear-up work has now been completed and all lanes on the M1 northbound have reopened.

