The ageing metal pipework is now being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now while getting the network ready to transport alternative greener fuels in the future.

The work will start on Tuesday, January 3 and is expected to take approximately nine weeks to complete. It has been planned in collaboration with Leeds City Council.

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the members of the public, some traffic management measures will be put in place.

Picture: PA

From Tuesday, January 3 there will be two-way temporary traffic lights on Church Road, near the junction of Hall Park Avenue. These will be in place for approximately two weeks.

Steve Pigott, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Horsforth.”

These works will coincide with 12 weeks of key gas works on Troy Road. From Wednesday, January 25 there will be a road closure on Troy Road, at the junction of Station Road and three-way traffic lights on the bridge at the junction of Station Road and Tinshill Lane.