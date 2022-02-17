Horsforth crash: Man in critical condition after motorbike accident
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after coming off a motorbike in Horsforth in the early hours.
West Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for information following the crash in Low Lane, which is now open to traffic once again. Keep checking our live blog and refresh the page for the latest updates as more details emerge.
Last updated: Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 10:48
Man in critical condition after collision - police statement
Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured following a road traffic collision in Leeds.
Emergency services were called to Low Lane, Horsforth, at around 12.11am this morning to reports that a Black Kawasaki off road motorcycle that was travelling towards Leeds Ring Road left the carriageway and collided with a lamppost.
The rider, a 37-year-old man, sustained serious head injuries and is currently in hospital. His condition is described as critical.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the rider prior to the incident or witnessed the collision to contact 101, particularly if you have dashcam footage or CCTV that can assist in the investigation.
The scene that was on has now been removed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 13220088686.
Low Lane reopens after crash
It’s being reported that Low Lane has now reopened to traffic.
Crash timings remain unclear
There’s still no update at this stage from West Yorkshire Police to confirm further details of the crash, but reader Mohamed Gouiza has been in touch to say it actually happened last night. He puts the time of the crash taking place at between 11pm and midnight. The AA says it received the first report of the road closure at 6.46am, but this may because fewer drivers were out on the roads overnight. We’ll share full details from the police here as soon as we get them.
Police yet to release details
We’ve asked West Yorkshire Police for more details on the crash. They say an update will be issued within the next hour.
AA reports road closed in both directions
The AA said the crash was first reported at 6.46am. It is reporting that the road is closed both ways between Springfield Mount and Broadgate Lane.
First Bus services diverted
First Bus is reporting disruption to Horsforth services following a crash in Low Lane.