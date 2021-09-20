Holiday destinations Leeds: all the places you can fly to from Leeds Bradford Airport on 4 October without taking a PCR test
Last week travel restrictions changed as the Government scrapped their traffic light system in favor of just one red list.
Starting from 4 October, the travel traffic light system will be simplified in England and changed to a single red list.
The amber list will be scrapped and PCR tests will no longer be required for fully vaccinated travellers returning to the country.
People who have had both jabs will also not need to take a test before leaving any country not on the red list.
If on the red list travel restrictions will still apply as seen on the GOV.UK website.Currently only British nationals or those with residence rights in the UK can return from a red list country, and upon doing so they must book a quarantine hotel package, including 2 COVID-19 tests, and complete a passenger locator form.
The Government has also announced that 8 countries will be taken off the red list on Wednesday, opening up more destinations for holiday-makers.
Here is the full list of destinations available to travel to from Leeds Bradford Airport from 4 October.
Cyprus
Larnaca
Paphos
Bulgaria
Bourgas
Slovakia
Bratislava
Croatia
Pula
Split
Dubrovnik
Lithuania
Vilnius
Czech Republic
Prague
France
Bergerac
Grenoble
Limoges
Nice
Paris
Chambéry
Greece
Corfu
Crete
Halkidiki / Thessaloniki
Kefalonia
Kos
Rhodes
Zante / Zakynthos
Santorini
Skiathos
Hungary
Budapest
Italy
Naples
Pisa
Rome
Venice
Verona
Sicily
Sardinia
Netherlands
Amsterdam
Poland
Gdansk
Krakow
Warsaw
Wroclaw
Portugal
Faro / Algarve
Spain
Alicante
Almeria
Balearic Islands
Ibiza
Menorca
Majorca
Barcelona
Canary Islands
Fuerteventura
Gran Canaria / Las Palmas
Lanzarote
Tenerife
Girona
Malaga
Murcia
Reus
