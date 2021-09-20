Starting from 4 October, the travel traffic light system will be simplified in England and changed to a single red list.

The amber list will be scrapped and PCR tests will no longer be required for fully vaccinated travellers returning to the country.

Italy will be on the 'go list' from October 4.

People who have had both jabs will also not need to take a test before leaving any country not on the red list.

If on the red list travel restrictions will still apply as seen on the GOV.UK website.Currently only British nationals or those with residence rights in the UK can return from a red list country, and upon doing so they must book a quarantine hotel package, including 2 COVID-19 tests, and complete a passenger locator form.

The Government has also announced that 8 countries will be taken off the red list on Wednesday, opening up more destinations for holiday-makers.

Here is the full list of destinations available to travel to from Leeds Bradford Airport from 4 October.

Ibiza will be on the 'go list' from October 4.

Cyprus

Larnaca

Paphos

Bulgaria

Bourgas

Slovakia

Bratislava

Croatia

Pula

Split

Dubrovnik

Lithuania

Vilnius

Czech Republic

Prague

France

Bergerac

Grenoble

Limoges

Nice

Paris

Chambéry

Greece

Corfu

Crete

Halkidiki / Thessaloniki

Kefalonia

Kos

Rhodes

Zante / Zakynthos

Santorini

Skiathos

Hungary

Budapest

Italy

Naples

Pisa

Rome

Venice

Verona

Sicily

Sardinia

Netherlands

Amsterdam

Poland

Gdansk

Krakow

Warsaw

Wroclaw

Portugal

Faro / Algarve

Spain

Alicante

Almeria

Balearic Islands

Ibiza

Menorca

Majorca

Barcelona

Canary Islands

Fuerteventura

Gran Canaria / Las Palmas

Lanzarote

Tenerife

Girona

Malaga

Murcia

Reus