Here is what the new £30 million Stourton Park and Ride could look like.

Leeds City Council have released a video showing what the new £30 million park and ride at Stourton could look like.

The council have have approved plans for the new Park and Ride which is likely to cost around £30m, £27m of which will be granted by West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

An impression release by Leeds City Council of what the new Stourton Park and Ride could look like.

The site is expected to include 1,200 car parking spaces, as well as two bus stops and an electric bus charging point.

This would also create nearly four extra miles in bus lanes, a bus into the city centre is expected to take just 13 minutes.

A WYCA officer told a previous planning meeting: “ This is looking to be an all-electric bus service, which is obviously a huge positive.

“It is affordable and the benefits will be a significant increase in bus patronage of 1,500 users a day.”

It is hoped construction will be completed in September 2020.

The council said: "Park & Rides have been very successful, with existing sites removing over 9,000 cars from city centre roads every week."