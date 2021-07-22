Heckmondwike: Police appeal after pedestrian dies in road traffic collision

Police are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision in Heckmondike.

It happened at about 7.50pm yesterday (July 21) in White Lee Road, when a grey Seat Leon was in collision with a female pedestrian as she crossed the road.

The 69-year-old female was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has information or footage that may assist the investigation, is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, or via the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 1705 of 21 July.

