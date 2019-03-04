Heavy traffic in Leeds causing delays of up to 45 minutes

Have your say

Traffic is building in and around Leeds with reports of delays of up to 45 minutes.

First West Yorkshire tweeted: "Heavy congestion in and around Leeds.

"Reports that the pedestrian traffic lights on northbound Regent Street hold traffic on a red signal for several minutes at a time adding to the congestion in the city centre.

"Delays between 15 and 30 minutes."

Leeds Travel Info also reported issues with traffic lights. They said: "Traffic lights all out at the junction where Westgate meets with Park Street and Park Square West in Leeds city centre."

On Twitter, drivers reported that traffic is particularly bad on Hunslet Road.

There is heavy traffic on Hunslet road, with cars stuck at standstill.

Jackie Giddings tweeted: "Traffic moving extremely slowly into Leeds via Hunslet Road.

"Not moved for over half an hour."

Emma Graham tweeted: "I'm on the 13A on Hunslet Road going nowhere."

Frankie Johnson said: "I travel every day on this route and today it's taken me an hour an a half longer."