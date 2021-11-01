Have your say on new design plans for M1/M62 Lofthouse junction near Leeds

Three options to improve the busy M1/M62 Lofthouse interchange near Leeds have been put forward for public consultation.

National Highways is inviting road users, residents and other members of the community to have their say on the options, all of which will improve safety, create more capacity to cut congestion and improve journey times, boost connectivity to support economic growth while minimising the impact on the environment.

Option A: Would see the existing roundabout replaced with a new one with additional lanes built to the latest standards. Picture: National Highways.

Approximately 75,000 vehicles move through the junction every day, leading to significant queues at peak times and disrupting the journeys of thousands of road users.

Travel demand is expected set to grow over the next 30 years, with 107,000 vehicles predicted to use the interchange every day by 2044.

Roads Minister Baroness Vere said: "Works to improve this busy junction will help ensure that this crucial interchange is fit for the future, creating safer, faster and better journeys for people in West Yorkshire as we continue to build back better from the pandemic."

Meanwhile National Highways project manager, Andrew Potter, has urged the public to get involved: “We’re asking as many people as possible to have their say on the options under consideration. Road infrastructure improvements affect everyone." he said "They help us move around the country and connect with one another, whether we are driving, cycling or walking. It’s essential that we understand people’s views so we can ensure we deliver the right scheme to make the Lofthouse interchange fit for the future."

Option B: Would see a new free-flow link connecting the M1 northbound to the M62 eastbound. Picture: National Highways.

The three proposed changes are as follows:

Option A - New roundabout

The existing roundabout was built in the 1960s and now requires regular maintenance to keep it safe. This option will replace the existing roundabout with a new one with additional lanes built to the latest standards. It will require less maintenance which means there will be less disruption to road users. If traffic volume continues to increase in the future, the existing traffic problems at the interchange may return within five years with this option.

Option B - New free flow link

Option C: Would see new free-flow links provided between the M62 and M1 to remove the need for vehicles to stop at the interchange with the existing roundabout removed. Picture: National Highways.

Free-flow links allow drivers to travel from one motorway onto another, without having to stop at a roundabout or traffic lights. Option B would see a new free-flow link connecting the M1 northbound to the M62 eastbound. It would pass through the centre of the interchange to reduce the additional land required and help to minimise the environmental impact. The existing roundabout would still be retained and would require regular maintenance work to keep it fit for purpose. As with Option A, if traffic volume continues to increase in the future, the existing traffic problems may return within 15 years, at which point another project may be required to provide further improvements.

Option C - Full free-flow interchange

New free-flow links would be provided between the M62 and M1 to remove the need for vehicles to stop at the interchange. The new free-flow links would pass through the middle of the junction to reduce the additional land required and help to minimise the environmental impact. The existing roundabout would no longer be required and would be demolished, avoiding the current and future delays caused by maintenance work.

The consultation runs from today to 11.59pm on Friday, December 10 with members of the public able to find out more and get involved here.