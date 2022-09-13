Harehills crash: Major road closed after serious crash this afternoon
A major road in Harehills was closed after a crash this afternoon.
A major road in Harehills was closed after a crash today.
Harehills Lane was closed between Strathmore Drive and Strathmore Terrace, with heavy traffic and delays during the afternoon.
The crash has now been cleared, with Connecting Leeds tweeting: “RTC cleared at the B6159 Harehills Lane / Ashley Road / Strathmore Drive junction in Harehills.”
West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.