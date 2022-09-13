News you can trust since 1890
Harehills crash: Major road closed after serious crash this afternoon

By Abi Whistance
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 3:38 pm
Updated Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 4:09 pm

A major road in Harehills was closed after a crash today.

Harehills Lane was closed between Strathmore Drive and Strathmore Terrace, with heavy traffic and delays during the afternoon.

The crash has now been cleared, with Connecting Leeds tweeting: “RTC cleared at the B6159 Harehills Lane / Ashley Road / Strathmore Drive junction in Harehills.”

West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.

