Network Rail has submitted an application to Leeds City Council to re-instate unused stretches of platforms at Guiseley train station. The work will involve extending the platforms and installing a shelter.

The application states that selected platforms are being lengthened to accommodate longer six-car trains as part of improvements at stations across Leeds North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application, written by Network Rail’s Town Planning Manager Tony Rivero, reads: “The platforms at the eastern end of the station (towards Leeds) have a length of disused platform. We merely intend to re-instate these platforms to operational status, with surfacing, lighting, and a waiting shelter. It is proposed to re-open approximately 34m on the “up” side (i.e., towards Leeds) and 24m on the “down” side.”

Work to re-install the platforms at Guiseley station is set to start without planning permission.

Mr Rivero goes on to refer to an order that allows railway operators to undertake work on their land without planning permission if it is required to help with the movement of rail.

Mr Rivero writes: “The works are clearly on operational railway land and are required in connection with the movement of traffic by rail. Therefore, I conclude no planning consent is required for the proposal.”