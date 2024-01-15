Great Wilson Street: Police rush to scene of car crash near Leeds city centre
Police rushed to the scene of a car crash near Leeds city centre this morning (January 15).
The collision, in Great Wilson Street, was reported shortly after 8.15am close to Asda’s headquarters.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said that no-one was injured in the crash.
It is understood that the ambulance service and fire crews were also on the scene.