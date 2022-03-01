St Patrick's Day Parade Leeds: Full list of road closures set to hit city centre
Next Sunday (March 13) will mark the return of Leeds' famous St Patrick's Day Parade with a number of city centre streets set to be impacted.
The parade will be the first large-scale event held to celebrate St Patrick's Day in two years.
Read More
The walking route will get underway on Millennium Square, with the floats situated on the lower part of Great George Street.
Once all the walkers and pipe bands have entered onto Great George Street the floats will then follow.
The following streets will be closed for the duration of the event:
Cookridge Street
Great George Street
Albion Street
The Headrow
Park Lane
Boar Lane
Duncan Street
New Market Street
Vicar Lane
Eastgate
The event, held to celebrate Leeds' Irish community, will run from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, March 13.
The parade will feature floats, bands, walking displays, and representatives from Irish organisations, schools, clubs and societies from across the city.
The event is free to attend with stalls and refreshments set to be in place.
Money raised will be go towards supporting the Yorkshire Peat Partnership and the MND Association.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.