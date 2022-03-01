St Patrick's Day Parade Leeds: Full list of road closures set to hit city centre

The parade will be the first large-scale event held to celebrate St Patrick's Day in two years.

The walking route will get underway on Millennium Square, with the floats situated on the lower part of Great George Street.

Once all the walkers and pipe bands have entered onto Great George Street the floats will then follow.

The following streets will be closed for the duration of the event:

Cookridge Street

Great George Street

Albion Street

The Headrow

Park Lane

Boar Lane

Duncan Street

New Market Street

Vicar Lane

Eastgate

The event, held to celebrate Leeds' Irish community, will run from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, March 13.

The parade will feature floats, bands, walking displays, and representatives from Irish organisations, schools, clubs and societies from across the city.

The event is free to attend with stalls and refreshments set to be in place.

Money raised will be go towards supporting the Yorkshire Peat Partnership and the MND Association.