Full list of Leeds City Centre road closures as final stage of £25m Corn Exchange project begins

Works will see the complete resurfacing of the area around the Corn Exchange with large parts set to be fully pedestrianised.

Roads will be closed to traffic overnight, while remaining open to pedestrians.

Buses will also be diverted. The works will continue throughout March between the hours of 8pm and 5am every night.

Here is a full list of the Corn Exchange road closure:

Kirkgate, Crown Street and New York Street: Sunday, February 27 - Thursday, March 3.

Meadow Lane (near old Asda petrol station): Monday, March 7 - Tuesday, March 8.

Call Lane: Monday, March 7 - Wednesday, March 9.

Lower Briggate cycleway: Wednesday, March 9 - Thursday, March 10.

Call Lane (near Blue Rinse): Wednesday, March 9 - Thursday, March 10.

Meadow Lane and Hunslet Road cycleway: Thursday, March 10 - Friday, March 11.

New Briggate: Sunday, March 13 - Thursday, March 17.

New Briggate cycleway: Monday, March 21 - Tuesday, March 22.

As part of the Connecting Leeds £25m Corn Exchange project pavements outside restaurants on Call Lane are set to be widened to allow for more outdoor dining.

“It’s exciting to see the final resurfacing works happening on this scheme. It gives these historic streets and buildings the surroundings it deserves whilst increasing opportunities for active travel and providing extra public space in the city centre." said Coun Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for infrastructure.

“We appreciate this next phase of work will be disruptive, but our contractors will make every effort to keep noise to a minimum and carry out noisy works as early on in the shift as possible. We would like to thank people and businesses for their patience while this project has been ongoing and ask that people continue to plan ahead to experience minimal disruption to their journey.”

New Briggate will also be partly pedestrianised and have better cycle paths.

“The Corn Exchange is a real gem and is a beacon of culture and creativity, so it’s fantastic to see these changes, which will make the historic landmark more welcoming to the people of Leeds and visitors from far and wide." said Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire.

“Improving cycling, walking and public transport provisions form a key part of my pledge to tackle the climate emergency, so I'm also delighted that we are part of this scheme that will see more green spaces and provisions for active travel.”

Works are due to be completed by Spring.