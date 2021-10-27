'Free Bus Sunday' will take place on Sunday, October 31.

There will be no charge on any bus journey within the districts of Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds and Wakefield.

The plans have been developed by the West Yorkshire Bus Alliance with the participation of all bus operators including First, Arriva and Transdev.

It comes ahead of the COP26 which will be held in Glasgow from Sunday.

The Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, is attending COP26 to set out how this and other pledges are supporting urgent, affirmative action in her region to respond to the climate crisis.

This includes encouraging people to swap private car travel for public transport.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “We’re encouraging everyone in West Yorkshire to get involved in ‘Free Bus Sunday’.

“The day will help raise awareness of the important issues being discussed at COP26; and the need for all of us to respond to the climate crisis by using public transport instead of private cars.

“I often use the bus to travel in West Yorkshire and I hope people who don’t normally do this will take a bus journey and be encouraged to use bus travel more often.

“Our long-term plans also mean the experience of bus travel in West Yorkshire will improve even more and ‘Free Bus Sunday is just the first step we’re taking to place the bus at the heart of the region’s transport.

“We want buses to be the first choice for travel in West Yorkshire - not because you don’t have a car, but because they’re more affordable, convenient to use, and better for the environment.

"I hope I can see as many people as possible on board on ‘Free Bus Sunday.”

COP26 stands for ‘Conference of the Parties’.

This year will be the 26th annual United Nations summit.