Free Leeds bus driver training - who can take part in new introductory course and how long it takes

It comes as the industry looks to overcome bus and HGV driver shortages. Here is everything you need to know.

Who is running the training?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as the industry looks to overcome bus and HGV driver shortages.

Realise delivers apprenticeships and adult education programmes in England.

It has partnered with First Bus to develop a dedicated course in customer service skills and driving theory to offer hard-to-reach groups and unemployed in West Yorkshire the opportunity to start a career with the region’s leading bus operator.

Realise provides first class skills, education and employment services to more than 7,000 learners and thousands of employers across the UK every year.

Gregg Scott, Managing Director of Realise, said: “It’s really exciting to be starting this journey with First Bus and supporting the next generation of trainee drivers across West Yorkshire.

“Bus driving can be a great career and many of the people we’ve worked with in the past tell us that they would never look back now they’ve made the leap into the transport industry.

“We’ve seen a noticeable trend in recent months that shows people are choosing a career in transport outside of other industries which is playing a massive part in filling vacancies in the sector."

What does the training programme involve?

The 10-day course will be delivered through online and classroom teaching.

Participants will undertake training in customer service and bus driving theory with Realise before getting behind the wheel with First Bus and securing a job with great career opportunities.

Who is eligible to take part in the training?

Interested applicants must be over the age of 18 with either a clean driving licence or one that has no more than six points.

Realise will then work with participants to gain a PCV (Passenger Carrying Vehicle) licence and achieve the skills required to be a bus driver.

“We’ve only just launched the new programme with First Bus but already 562 people have applied across West Yorkshire which shows the demand is there so we can’t wait to get going.” added, Gregg Scott, Managing Director of Realise.

Tom Bridge, Operations Director of First West Yorkshire, said: “We are seeing a gradual rise in diversity with people from wider backgrounds and with transferable skills joining our workforce and we want this to continue.

“We are confident that working with Realise will be another way to bring more applications for job opportunities as we look to build back driver resource in tandem with growing passenger numbers to pre-pandemic levels.”

How is it being funded?

The course is free to all learner and is fully funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire said: “I am absolutely delighted to see Realise and First Bus take great initiative utilising funding from West Yorkshire’s Adult Education Budget to give individuals the knowledge and confidence to apply for bus driving roles.

“It’s fantastic that 100% of the first cohort were employed by First Group. It proves that having devolved powers to allocate funding where it is needed is already having a positive impact on the skills shortages across West Yorkshire.”

What pay and benefits do First Bus drivers get?

As a trainee bus driver you will be earning £11.00 per hour and contracted to a 36.5 or 43.7 hour per week.

This depending on whether the individual chooses to work a four or five day week.

Existing licence holders will receive a £1k welcome bonus.

The first £500 will be paid after successfully completing a six month probationary period, the second £500 once you complete 12 months continued service.