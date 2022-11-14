Six flights on Monday were cancelled, including planes to Dublin, Belfast City, Arrecife and Bratislava.

Further flights to Wroclaw, Alicante and Malaga were also delayed.

Speaking to the YEP, a spokesperson for LBA confirmed the airport remained open, but adverse weather conditions had caused disruption.

“We currently remain open but are experiencing some delays and disruptions to flights,” he said.

“We’d recommend passengers check with their airlines and on our website for live updates.”