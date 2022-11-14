News you can trust since 1890
Fog sparks flight delays and cancellations at Leeds Bradford Airport

Fog has caused a host of delays and cancellations to flights out of Leeds Bradford Airport today.

By Alex Grant
23 hours ago - 1 min read

Six flights on Monday were cancelled, including planes to Dublin, Belfast City, Arrecife and Bratislava.

Further flights to Wroclaw, Alicante and Malaga were also delayed.

Speaking to the YEP, a spokesperson for LBA confirmed the airport remained open, but adverse weather conditions had caused disruption.

“We currently remain open but are experiencing some delays and disruptions to flights,” he said.

“We’d recommend passengers check with their airlines and on our website for live updates.”

Passengers can check the status of their flights via the LBA website.

