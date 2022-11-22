A social media post by bus operator First claimed that, due to “vandalism” in Moortown, buses would be missing both Moortown Cormer and Street Lane.

It follows a “police incident” earlier this evening, where buses were “unable to use the guideway” between Stainbeck Lane and Potternewton Lane.

A post by First states: “Due to vandalism at Moortown Corner, services will be diverting, missing Moortown Corner and Street Lane.

Two buses are avoiding Moortown Corner (pictured) and Street Lane.

“The 7A will divert via Scott Hall Road and Stonegate Road.

“The 7S will divert via Scott Hall Road, Harrogate Road, Ring Road Shadwell Lane.”

Another update from the operator earlier in the evening stated: “Due to a police incident we are unable to use the guideway inbound between Stainbeck Lane and Potternewton Lane. We will stay on the main road.”