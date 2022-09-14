First Bus confirms Leeds timetable on the day of the Queen's funeral

First West Yorkshire has confirmed that bus services across the region including Park and Ride sites in Leeds will operate to a Sunday timetable on Monday 19 September, the day of the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Customers are also advised that drivers and other support staff will observe any silences that form part of the ceremony and, where safe to do so, will pull over to the side of the road and stop the bus until the mark of respect is completed.

The National Moment of Reflection to mourn the Queen with a one-minute silence at 8:00pm on Sunday 18 September will also be observed by the operator’s drivers and colleagues.

The bus schedule for Monday 19 September has been released.

Full details of Sunday timetables can be found by visiting www.firstbus.co.uk/ and selecting a region.