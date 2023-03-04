It is hoped that the system, which operates in other places across the country, will appeal to people who wouldn’t normally cycle and help keep the city moving.

The system will be run by Beryl Bikes, who were awarded a contract following a tendering process by Leeds City Council.

The company, which already has a presence in Norwich, Bournemouth and Greater Manchester, is named after Leeds treasure Beryl Burton, who dominated women’s cycling in the 1960s and broke numerous records across a glittering career.

Announcing the news at a scrutiny meeting on Thursday, the council’s executive member for infrastructure and climate, Coun Helen Hayden said: “We’re really looking forward to our e-bikes, the rental scheme coming online by September. It’s a company called Beryl Bikes, named after Beryl Burton, who’ve got the contract.

“We’re very proud of Beryl and we’re going to be really proud of our bikes. There will be a docking system so we won’t have the problems they’ve had in other cities where bikes have been strewn and left all over the place. You’ll have to put the bike back in a docking station.”

Coun Hayden said she hoped the scheme would appeal to people who wouldn’t normally cycle. The system, which will be funded through money from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), will not be limited to the city centre either. It will be low cost and I’m hoping it will get people like me used to riding an electric bike, getting over that fear of cycling and allow them to ride without having to buy one,” she added.