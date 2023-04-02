It comes as First Bus has also made a number of changes to it services, with some being withdrawn entirely and others operating on new schedules from Sunday April 2.

A number of services will be diverted when the Walk Of Witness takes place in Horsforth on Good Friday (April 7). First Bus services 50 50A towards Horsforth will divert via Church Road, Fink Hill and Ring Road A6120, while those heading towards Leeds will divert from Fink Hill and then revert back to their normal route. West Yorkshire Metro said diversions for services 9, 30 and 31 were still to be confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be diversions in place when the Armley Spring Festival takes place in Town Street on Saturday April 8, with a road closure in place from 11am-6pm. First Bus services 15, 16, 16A and 86 will divert via Wesley Road, Tong Road, Carr Crofts and Town Street, while service 81 will divert via Wesley Road and Tong Road.

Armley Spring Festival takes place in Town Street on Saturday April 8. Picture: Google

Elsewhere, roadworks will be the cause of disruption to services. West Yorkshire Metro is advising passengers of the following service updates:

- Dib Lane in Oakwood is closed due to roadworks from Monday April 3 to Tuesday April 18. The closure will be in place from 8am to 6pm each day. Service 42 will divert via Easterly Road, Oakwood Lane, Dib Lane and then resume its usual route at Grange Park Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Aberford Road in Oulton is not passable for buses due to roadworks taking place. Services 446, 175 and 174m will divert via Lime Pit Lane, Mount Road, Castle Gate, omitting Moore House and Bottomboat. Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

- Bridge Street in Morley is affected by emergency repair work being undertaken by Yorkshire Water. It is closed at the junction with the A650 Britannia Road. The 52 will be diverting via High Street as a result.

- Mill Lane/Main Street in Collingham is affected by roadworks, with three-way traffic signals likely to cause some disruption. It may affect the Connexions 923 and Harrogate Bus X98 services.

- Poole Bank New Road/Leeds Road in Poole Bank is affected by roadworks, with temporary traffic lights likely to cause some disruption. It may affect First Bus’ 85 and X84 services, Yorkshire Flyer’s A1, A2 and A3, and the Connexions 940 service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Beckett Street, Leeds has two-way traffic lights in place while Northern Gas carries out work. Some disruption is affected for First Bus services 16, 16A, 42, 49, 50, 50A.

What services has First Bus withdrawn or revised?

Permanent service changes announced by First Bus have now also taken affect. The full list of affected services are as follows:

9 – Horsforth - White Rose Centre – Withdrawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New 9S – Horsforth - White Rose Centre – One 6:40am journey from Horsforth for student travel.

9A – Horsforth - Pudsey - White Rose Centre - Seacroft – New route Seacroft - White Rose Centre only. Revised timetable.

14 – Pudsey - Leeds - Logic Business Park – New route Pudsey - Leeds. Revised timetable with new hourly frequency.

New 38/39 – Moor Allerton - Leeds – Replaces the northern leg of the 51/52 service which will now only operate Leeds - Morley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

40 – Leeds - Crossgates - Seacroft – Revised timetable.

47 – Leeds - White Rose Centre – Revised route and timetable.

48 – Wigton Moor - Morley – Withdrawn.

51/52 – Moor Allerton - Leeds - Morley – New route Leeds - Morley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

64 (early, evening & Sunday journeys only) – Aberford - Cross Gates - Leeds – New route Aberford - Cross Gates only.

87 (evening journeys) – Bramley /Leeds - St James' Hospital – Withdrawn.

PR1 – Elland Road – Timetable amendments. Will now operate Monday - Friday only.

PR2 – Temple Green – Timetable amendments. Will now operate Monday - Friday only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad