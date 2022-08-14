Every Leeds Bradford Airport Jet 2 winter sun route as 2023/24 flights go on sale

Yorkshire’s leading airline and tour operator have an exciting range of Winter Sun destinations on sale from LBA with unrivalled choice and flexibility when it comes to reaching the Mediterranean and European sunshine.

As the UK’s leading airline and tour operator to the Canaries, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are also offering up to 22 weekly services to the Canary Islands.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are seeing strong demand from customers in Yorkshire wanting to escape the long British winter by booking their Winter 23/24 holiday nice and early. In response to this demand, we are stepping in by putting our Winter Sun programme on sale from Leeds Bradford Airport.

"We are pleased to be offering a fantastic selection of popular Winter Sun destinations from the base. With more customers than ever wanting to give themselves something to look forward to next year, we have no doubt that these hotspots will be extremely popular with both customers and independent travel agents in the region.”

1. Paphos (up to two weekly services) Paphos is a city on the southwest coast of the Mediterranean island of Cyprus. Inhabited since Neolithic times, it has several sites relating to the cult of goddess Aphrodite, whose mythical birthplace was at Old Paphos.

2. Fuerteventura (up to three weekly services) Fuerteventura, the second largest of Spain's Canary Islands, sits in the Atlantic Ocean 100km off the north coast of Africa. It's known primarily as a holiday destination due to its white-sand beaches and year-round warmth cooled by constant winds.

3. Tenerife (up to nine weekly services) Tenerife is the largest of Spain's Canary Islands, off West Africa. It's dominated by Mt. Teide, a dormant volcano that is Spain's tallest peak. Tenerife may be best known for its Carnaval de Santa Cruz, a huge pre-Lent festival with parades, music, dancing and colorful costumes.

4. Malaga (up to five weekly services) Málaga is a municipality of Spain, capital of the Province of Málaga, in the autonomous community of Andalusia.