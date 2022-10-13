News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Emergency medical services rush to Leeds Bradford Airport plane from Malaga as passenger falls ill

A plane which departed Malaga full of holidaymakers was met by emergency medical assistance at Leeds Bradford Airport last night.

By Daniel Sheridan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2022, 11:35am

The #FR2447 flight to Leeds departed at 9.45pm.

Staff requested immediate medical assistance after a passenger became ill on board.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “The crew on this flight from Malaga to Leeds (12 Oct) requested emergency medical assistance ahead of arrival after a passenger became ill on board.

Picture by Simon Hulme

"The aircraft landed normally and the passenger disembarked and was treated by medics at Leeds Bradford Airport.”

Leeds Bradford AirportRyanair