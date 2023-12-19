Electric bike rider seriously injured in crash with HGV on M62 near Leeds as police launch investigation
An appeal has now been launched into the collision on the western carriageway of the M62 between junctions 29 and 30, that happened shortly after 1am this morning (December 19).
It resulted in traffic chaos for commuters later on, as the motorway had to be closed at the junction – and only reopened at around 10am, with two miles of congestion along the route.
The crash came after the electric bike made its way onto the motorway. A man in his 30s who was riding it suffered serious injuries and is continuing to receive hospital treatment.
West Yorkshire Police is investigating the crash and has appealed for those with footage or relevant information to contact officers by calling 101, referencing police log 64 of December 19.