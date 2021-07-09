Flights have been launched from LBA to Belfast International Airport in Northern Ireland for the first time by the operator.

Flights to Belfast are now available up to four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays throughout the summer and are on sale at easyJet.com with fares available from just £30.99.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be launching flights from Leeds to Belfast for the first time today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EasyJet has announced a new route to Belfast

"We're focused on providing more connectivity for our customers across the UK.

"This new domestic route will provide convenient direct connections between Northern England and Northern Ireland and will be popular with those travelling for business, people wishing to reunite with their loved ones or those wanting to enjoy a staycation and explore more of the UK this summer."

John Cunliffe, Aviation & Commercial Director of Leeds Bradford Airport said: “It’s fantastic to welcome easyJet to LBA.

"The route to Belfast International Airport strengthens connectivity between the Leeds City Region and Northern Ireland, something that will be welcomed by business and leisure travellers across the region.

"We’re looking forward to giving a warm welcome to our new customers and seeing those orange tail fins back in the sky.”