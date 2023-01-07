News you can trust since 1890
Easterly road crash: Driver left with life-changing injuries after two car horror smash in Oakwood, Leeds

A driver has been left with life-changing injuries after emergency services responded to a two car crash in Leeds.

By Alex Grant
49 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Jan 2023, 12:35pm

Emergency services, including West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, responded to the incident on Easterly road in Oakwood last night.

The two car crash is reported to have closed the stretch of road for a number of hours.

A police spokesperson confirmed: “Ambulance attended and one person was taken to hospital, injuries were not life threatening but potentially life-changing.”

Emergency services responded to the incident on Easterly road in Oakwood last night. Picture: Google