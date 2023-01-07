Easterly road crash: Driver left with life-changing injuries after two car horror smash in Oakwood, Leeds
A driver has been left with life-changing injuries after emergency services responded to a two car crash in Leeds.
Emergency services, including West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, responded to the incident on Easterly road in Oakwood last night.
The two car crash is reported to have closed the stretch of road for a number of hours.
A police spokesperson confirmed: “Ambulance attended and one person was taken to hospital, injuries were not life threatening but potentially life-changing.”