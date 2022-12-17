The 16 week project is part of NGN’s investment in the gas infrastructure in the area, and involves reinforcement work to the gas network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for engineers to carry out the work, and to protect members of the public, two-way traffic signals – with the potential of three-way traffic signals – will be put in place over the four month period. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times and engineering teams will be working full time Monday to Friday.

Roadworks are set to begin in January