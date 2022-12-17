East Leeds hit with four months of roadworks as Northern Gas starts work on Great North Road
Northern Gas Networks has announced four months of roadworks in east Leeds starting in 2023.
From Tuesday 3 January, Northern Gas Networks (NGN) will be upgrading the gas distribution network on Great North Road in Micklefield.
The 16 week project is part of NGN’s investment in the gas infrastructure in the area, and involves reinforcement work to the gas network.
In order for engineers to carry out the work, and to protect members of the public, two-way traffic signals – with the potential of three-way traffic signals – will be put in place over the four month period. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times and engineering teams will be working full time Monday to Friday.
Matthew Pursell, site manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience customers may encounter and thank everyone for their support as we work to complete this project as safely and quickly as possible.”