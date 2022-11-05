There is a gas leak under the highway and engineers need to pinpoint exactly where it is. Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the north of England, is carrying out the essential work on Sunday. The project has been planned with Leeds City Council.

Traffic management measures will be put in place while the work takes place to protect members of the public. Between 8am and 1pm, two of the three lanes on the outbound carriageway of Dewsbury Road will be closed. Advance warning signs will be displayed for motorists.

Steve Pigott, business operations lead for NGN, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Leeds.

The essential work will be carried out in Dewsbury Road in Leeds (stock image for illustrative purposes)

“We want to assure residents and road users that we will be working hard to complete this essential scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”