The incident took place between Leeds and Skipton with the lorry colliding with level crossing barriers near Cononley.

Train services running through these stations will be delayed by up to 10 minutes with trains forced to operate at reduced speeds on all lines.

Services on the following routes will be delayed in both directions:

The incident took place between Leeds and Skipton. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Leeds to Appleby.

Leeds to Skipton.

Leeds to Lancaster/Morecambe.

Services on the following routes may be delayed in both directions due to crew and train displacement:

Bradford Forster Square to Ilkley.

Leeds to Bradford Forster Square.

Leeds to Ilkley.

The 09:04 Skipton to Bradford Forster Sqaure service was delayed for 8 minutes as it ran through the affected area.

