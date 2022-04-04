Delays expected this morning on Doncaster and Sheffield trains from Leeds
Trains on the Leeds-to-London King's Cross line will be running slow all morning, according to an update from LNER.
By Richard Beecham
Monday, 4th April 2022, 8:02 am
Monday, 4th April 2022, 8:04 am
In a social media post put up by the rail operator, signal problems between Wakefield and Doncaster are expected to have a knock-on effect on all southbound trains during this morning's rush hour.
The line takes in Wakefield, Sheffield and Doncaster stations.
In a tweet, the company said: "Due to a fault with the signalling system between Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster trains have to run at reduced speed on the Southbound line.
"Trains running through these stations may be delayed by 5 minutes. Disruption is expected until 08:45. LNER apologises."