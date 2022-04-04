Delays expected this morning on Doncaster and Sheffield trains from Leeds

In a social media post put up by the rail operator, signal problems between Wakefield and Doncaster are expected to have a knock-on effect on all southbound trains during this morning's rush hour.

The line takes in Wakefield, Sheffield and Doncaster stations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds City Station.

In a tweet, the company said: "Due to a fault with the signalling system between Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster trains have to run at reduced speed on the Southbound line.