Delays expected as Stanningley Bypass closed towards Leeds due to incident

The Stanningley Bypass is closed towards Leeds due to an incident.

UPDATE: First Bus confirmed at 2.57pm that the bypass has reopened.

It said: "The bypass has now reopened and services are resuming original routes. Some residual delays may be encountered. Thanks for your patience."

-----

The nature of the incident is unclear but West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.

Metro Travel News said the road is closed outbound towards Leeds.

Bus services are being diverted due to the closure.

The X6 service will divert via Bradford Road/Town Street/Stanningley Road, First Bus said.