A fault with the signalling system has blocked the line between Knottingley and Pontefract Monkhill.

Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Services in both directions are being affected with fewer trains set to run as a result. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Services in both directions are being affected with fewer trains set to run as a result.