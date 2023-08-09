A man has been left “livid” after receiving a “bonkers” £170 parking fine following a routine visit to a Leeds shopping centre.

Phil Grayson received a letter from DCB Legal Ltd dated July 20 stating that he owed £170 for a visit to Crown Point retail park on February 13 this year.

The letter stated that they were chasing up the payment on behalf of UK Parking Control Ltd and that Mr Grayson had received the fine for “parking for longer than permitted”. The letter states that the debt had been passed on to DCB Legal Ltd after the initial parking charge notice (PCN) was not paid.

However, Mr Grayson said that it was the first correspondence he had had regarding the fine and insisted that he had not been in breach of the parking rules.

Phil Grayson couldn't believe his eyes when the parking fine was posted through his door. Photo: Handout

He said: “Looking at the Crown Point website it states that there is a three hour time limit with using their parking facility. Whilst I do not dispute using their parking on the date they state, there is no chance I have spent anywhere close to three hours or longer.

"I’ve tried ringing and it just rings continuously. I’ve asked them to send photographic proof – any evidence – and further details of what I’ve done but haven’t heard anything.

"I think I went to look at mattresses on the day and I went in two different stores but it was about 45 minutes. There was no way I was there for over three hours so that’s why I’m livid.

"I think it’s just bonkers. It just seems mad.”