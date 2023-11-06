Crossgates Shopping Centre: Tragedy as woman dies after incident in Leeds car park
Police are investigating after a woman died after an incident in a Leeds car park.
Police began making enquiries in Crossgates Shopping Centre car park on Saturday (November 4) following the death of a woman overnight.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital with reportedly minor injuries. At the time, it was reported that she had fallen after being hit by a vehicle in the car park.
“Police have since been updated that the woman passed away overnight and have been conducting further enquiries. It has currently not been confirmed that any collision has taken place. Enquiries are ongoing.”