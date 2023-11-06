Police are investigating after a woman died after an incident in a Leeds car park.

Police began making enquiries in Crossgates Shopping Centre car park on Saturday (November 4) following the death of a woman overnight.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital with reportedly minor injuries. At the time, it was reported that she had fallen after being hit by a vehicle in the car park.

