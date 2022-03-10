Police appeal after Wakefield crash kills driver and leaves passenger and two children with serious injuries

The collision occurred around 9.15pm last night (March 9) on the A650 Bradford Road, prior to Snow Hill, Wakefield.

A blue BMW M5 and gold Volvo S60 were travelling towards Snow Hill when they were in collision after which the BMW collided with a silver Citroen C4 Grand Picasso, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The Citroen driver, a 38-year-old man, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 37-year-old woman, a 10-year-old girl and a four-year-old girl who were all passengers in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and remain in hospital today.

The driver of the BMW, a 34-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was taken to hospital for further treatment initially and remains there at this time.

A 27-year-old man believed to be the driver of the Volvo, was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the collision and is appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened, or the movements of the BMW and Volvo prior to the incident to contact them on 101, quoting log 1822 of 9 March.

Anyone with dash cam footage that may assist is also asked to get in touch with the team.

