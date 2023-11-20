Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Crash between HGV and van at Junction 27 on M62 near Leeds causes significant delays as lanes closed

Drivers were told to expect delays after a crash between a HGV and a van on the M62 this morning (November 20).
James Connolly
Published 20th Nov 2023, 10:28 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 10:28 GMT
The collision, at Junction 27 heading westbound, was reported at 7.42am.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “No injuries were reported and work remains ongoing to clear the carriageway.”

Shortly before 8am, National Highways told drivers that lanes two and three were closed as a result of the crash, with delays of almost an hour expected. The lanes reopened at around 10am.

