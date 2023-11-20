Crash between HGV and van at Junction 27 on M62 near Leeds causes significant delays as lanes closed
Drivers were told to expect delays after a crash between a HGV and a van on the M62 this morning (November 20).
The collision, at Junction 27 heading westbound, was reported at 7.42am.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “No injuries were reported and work remains ongoing to clear the carriageway.”
Shortly before 8am, National Highways told drivers that lanes two and three were closed as a result of the crash, with delays of almost an hour expected. The lanes reopened at around 10am.