The stretch of the M1 southbound between junction 35 for Thorpe Hesley and Chapletown to junction 34 for Meadowhall, Sheffield and Rotherham is fully closed due to what Highways have called "a substantial diesel spillage in the carriageway".

Delays, which are back up towards junction 36 for Tankersley are expected throughout the morning peak as they work to clear the carriageway.

Police are asking motorists to plan accordingly for their journeys and added that there is a signed diversion route in place.

A fuel spillage on the motorway in South Yorkshire is having an impact on traffic for miles around.